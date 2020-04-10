Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An iconic doughnut shop which has been an integral part of Westwood Village and the UCLA campus community for the past six decades has been forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stan’s Donuts closed Thursday after 55 years at its famous location on Weyburn Avenue.
Owner Stan Berman, who first opened Stan’s Donuts back in 1965, announced on his website that Thursday “will be the last day I will be making donuts.”
“Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come,” he wrote.
Stan’s Donuts is so famous that it inspired a spin-off, Stan’s Donuts and Coffee, to open in the Chicago in 2014. There are now several Stan’s Donuts and Coffee shops across the Chicago area.
In 2018, the original storefront of Stan’s Donuts was also temporarily restored during the production Quentin Tarantino’s movie “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”