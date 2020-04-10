Comments
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Portions of East Central Park in Huntington Beach will be closed to the public beginning Friday in order to prevent large gatherings over the Easter Weekend.
These preventative measures are being taken to enforce social distancing measures to help slow the transmission of the COVID-19 in the community.
The following areas will be closed:
- Grass area behind the library.
- Huntington Beach Sports Complex parking lot.
- Huntington Beach Central Library parking lot.
- Senior Center parking lot.
- Parking lot located on Slater Avenue between Gothard Street and Goldenwest Street.
- Parking lot on Gothard Street between Talbert Avenue and Slater Avenue.
- Inlet Drive will be closed on Saturday night. Kathy May’s restaurant will remain open on Saturday for takeout food.
- The Secret Garden will be closed on Sunday morning.
All closed areas of East Central Park are set to reopen on Monday, April 13th.
The Huntington Beach Police Department will be patrolling the areas over the Easter weekend to enforce the closures, and all closed areas will be taped off.
For more information about city updates and services during the pandemic, call the HB Ready Call Center at (714) 536-5511 or visit our COVID-19 website at HBready.com.
Find a list of resources for residents, businesses, volunteers, and other groups adversely impacted by COVID-19 at here.