



This year’s Easter celebration will look quite different for people across the United States. In Maryland, Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order runs through the end of the month, meaning that going to church, having large family gatherings or brunches at local restaurants are all out of the question.

Just because you can’t go out, though, doesn’t mean that a nice Easter meal can’t be had. Several restaurant chains with locations throughout the state are offering Easter packages for families looking to celebrate at home in the midst of the pandemic.

Good Friday Package: $10 per person ($40 feeds 4, $100 feeds 10)

Signature Rolls

Choice of Salad

Insalata • Caesar

Choice of (1) Entrée

Shrimp Rossini • Shrimp Scampi

Traditional Cannoli

Easter Feast Package 1: $10 per person ($40 feeds 4, $100 feeds 10)

Signature Rolls

Choice of Salad

Insalata • Caesar

2 Large Signature Pizzas

Traditional Cannoli

Easter Feast Package 2: $12.50 per person ($50 feeds 4, $125 feeds 10)

Signature Rolls

Choice of Salad

Insalata • Caesar

Choice of (1) Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro • Spaghetti & Meat Sauce • Tortellini • Fettucine Alfredo

Choice of (1) Entrée

Chicken Parmesan • Chicken Piccata

Traditional Cannoli

For more information on the Easter specials, and to place your order for free delivery, please visit www.Bertuccis.com/specials/easter.

Easter Celebration Platter: Turkey and dressing and hickory smoked ham steak served with choice of two sides and freshly baked dinner rolls. Served warm and ready to eat.

Easter Celebration Family Meal: Turkey and dressing and hickory-smoked ham steak served with choice of two family-size sides and 6 freshly baked dinner rolls. Served warm and ready to eat.

Easter Farmhouse Feast To Go: For those looking to make cooking Easter dinner a breeze, Bob Evans is offering its signature Farmhouse Feast meals to-go. Each Farmhouse Feast is fully cooked and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast – which feeds 8-10 people – includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, banana nut bread, classic cherry pie and double-crust apple pie. Farmhouse Feasts are also available for smaller families of four and eight. Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast by calling or ordering online.

On Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, enjoy seasonal seafood and convenient new offerings without ever leaving your car – or even your home – like Easter Dinner Family Bundles ($49.99) for up to five people, that include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Bacon Mac and Cheese + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert Duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and Cookies. Additionally, guests can add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $15 (carryout only).

Order delivery via UberEats and DoorDash or enjoy free delivery with BFG Delivers, directly from the restaurant at participating locations. Guests should call in advance to place their order for Easter Family Bundles (available for carryout and BFG Delivers only).

Holiday Heat & Serve Meals: Chilled complete meals that include entrees, sides and pies to feed four to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up curbside at any Boston Market between April 10 and 12.

Now available every day, guests can order chilled, fully cooked side dishes ready to be heated when needed. These new side dish options are available for delivery or curbside pickup through BostonMarket.com or our app. A La Carte: Guests can also order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12.

Guests can also order chilled, fully cooked options for pickup between April 10 – 12. Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for gatherings of five or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home. Easter Day Family & Individual Meals: On Easter Sunday (April 12), Boston Market will offer special Easter Family and Individual Meals for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery. The Easter individual meal features a choice of Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with a choice of two sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a slice of apple pie for $13.99 while supplies last. The Easter Family Meal “Feast for 3” also includes the same choice of entrée, plus three sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a whole apple pie for $39.99 while supplies last.

Home Shipment: Guests can choose from six pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees or desserts and have them shipped to their front door for free. All Home Shipment options come fully-cooked and ready to reheat when needed.

From Friday, April 10 – Monday, April 13, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is making it easy to celebrate with family by offering an Easter Family Meal complete with your choice of Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe served with Fresh Bread with Herbs and Oil, Family-Style Caesar Salad, Family-Style Penne Pomodoro, Family-Style Sautéed Broccoli and two Sogno di Chocolate “Chocolate Dream” Desserts. Add four New Zealand Lamb Chops for $19.99.

Sullivan’s Easter Family Meal includes your choice of one sharable signature entrees, two side dishes, and dessert for just $175.

Choice of One Sharable Entrée

Beef Tenderloin

Rack of Lamb

Prime Rib

Choice of Two Side Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

Asparagus

Creamed Spinach

Choice of One Dessert