



– Nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Wednesday shared how to properly put on personal protective equipment to ensure you don’t unknowingly contaminate others amid the coronavirus outbreak

The hospital provided a video showing a nurse demonstrating the proper way to put on a gown, mask and gloves. The video also showed how to properly remove PPE to ensure it doesn’t contaminate any surfaces.

“It’s a lot of work just to go into a patient’s room, trying to get those PPEs in, wearing all the PPEs, it takes a lot of time,” registered nurse Irene Quintas said. “We try to cluster our care so each time we go into the patient’s room, we go there, we stay there for a few minutes doing everything we can so we don’t have to go back in and out all the time.”

On Wednesday, L.A. County health officials confirmed that 323 healthcare workers in the county have tested positive for coronavirus. Two of those have died. Of those who contracted the disease, 58 percent worked in hospitals.

Beginning Friday in the city of L.A., all customers visiting essential businesses will be required to wear face coverings, along with the employees at those stores.