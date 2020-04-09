COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Ex-Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews claim they’re owed some money from their former team.

Todd Gurley of the Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 29, 2019. (Getty Images)

Gurley and Matthews, who were both released by the Rams on March 19, took to social media Friday alleging the Rams haven’t given them all their paychecks.

The 25-year-old Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Rams in July 2018, $45 million of which was guaranteed. He subsequently helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, but was derailed by injuries this past season and released by the team.

Earlier this week, Gurley signed a one-year $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 33-year-old Matthews, meanwhile, joined the Rams prior to the 2019 season after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Packers. According to NBC Sports, he believes he is still owed a roster bonus despite being released.

Clay Matthews of the Rams warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 29, 2019. (Getty Images)

Matthews remains a free agent.

A team source told ESPN that the Rams do not believe they owe either player money based on the language of their contracts.

https://twitter.com/ClayMatthews52/status/1248042262547685376

