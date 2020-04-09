LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Ex-Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews claim they’re owed some money from their former team.
Gurley and Matthews, who were both released by the Rams on March 19, took to social media Friday alleging the Rams haven’t given them all their paychecks.
The 25-year-old Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Rams in July 2018, $45 million of which was guaranteed. He subsequently helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, but was derailed by injuries this past season and released by the team.
Earlier this week, Gurley signed a one-year $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
The 33-year-old Matthews, meanwhile, joined the Rams prior to the 2019 season after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Packers. According to NBC Sports, he believes he is still owed a roster bonus despite being released.
Matthews remains a free agent.
A team source told ESPN that the Rams do not believe they owe either player money based on the language of their contracts.
https://twitter.com/ClayMatthews52/status/1248042262547685376