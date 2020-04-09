INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A second construction worker at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times Wednesday.
An internal email from Turner AECOM Hunt — the joint venture which is in charge of constructing the stadium — stated that the worker in question is at home and recovering, the Times reports. He last worked at the stadium on March 29.
Mandatory temperature checks are now being conducted on all employees as they arrive for work, the Times said.
Last month, a SoFi Stadium ironworker also tested positive for COVID-19.
Stadium construction has continued despite the two cases.
Several cities have cracked down on construction sites amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Manhattan Beach confirmed earlier this week that it shut down four construction sites for social distancing violations.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also announced last week that he had instituted new guidelines for construction sites. They include requiring all construction sites to submit a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control plan that includes protocols for symptom checking, physical distancing, hygiene practices and decontamination procedures.
SoFi Stadium is set to be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift on July 25.
The 70,000-seat stadium will be part of a new 298-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The Rams and Chargers will begin play there in the fall of 2020.