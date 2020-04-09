SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s chief health officer Thursday stopped short of requiring face coverings for workers at essential businesses in contrast to many other Southland jurisdictions in response to COVID-19.
The announcement came hours before the county said there were no new deaths and 67 new cases reported.
Dr. Nichole Quick, who has the authority to mandate the action, issued the order two days after the Orange County Board of Supervisors rejected a motion from Supervisor Andrew Do to make face coverings mandatory for at least food industry workers.
“Face coverings are an additional tool that may help protect staff and patrons from COVID-19, but they are not a substitute for proven protective measures like frequent hand washing, keeping your hands away from your face, practicing social distancing and staying home,” Quick said.
The recommendation follows guidance from the California Department of Public Health issued April 1.
Do declined to comment on Dr. Quick’s recommendation.