



— Universal Studios has extended the closure of its parks through at least May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal CityWalk will also remain closed.

“We know coronavirus has impacted many parts of your life — including your travel and vacation plans — and we will be eager to welcome you back to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes,” the studio said in a social media post Thursday.

— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) April 9, 2020

Universal Studios closed in mid-March, along with other theme parks, as the COVID-19 outbreak grew.

Park officials have said that employees at the Universal resorts will continue to be paid in full through April 19.

“Beginning April 20, nearly all our team members will be paid at 80% of their pay — and we will ask them to adjust their work accordingly,” according to a park statement. “A small group of team members will be asked to continue working at 100% and will continue to be paid at that level.”

The statement also said that part-time hourly workers will be furloughed beginning May 3.

“During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them,” the statement read. “All of these team members remain in our thoughts — and, while we don’t yet know when, we look forward to returning them to work one day.”

Last week, Disney announced that non-essential employees will be furloughed beginning April 19. Disneyland and California Adventure are closed “until further notice.”