LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For singer-songwriter and native Angelino, Randy Newman, the concept of social distancing is a no-brainer.
“Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands religiously and often. Don’t touch your face.”
When asked by Pasadena-based KPCC-FM to share his thoughts on the subject, the iconic “I Love L.A.” and “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” composer did what he does best and took to the piano, writing and recording an original song, which he uploaded to YouTube. He calls the song, ‘Stay Away’.
Stay away from me
Baby, keep your distance, please
Words of love
In times like these
Newman ends the video with a message to everyone struggling with the stay at home orders. “It’s hard for Americans who don’t like to be told what to do at all, but in this case, let’s do it.”
Here are the lyrics, in case you’d like to sing along:
Stay Away
by Randy Newman
Venus in sweatpants
That’s who you are
And when this mess is over
I’ll buy you a car
We’ll drive that car
So fast and so far
All your stupid friends
Will be left behind
Stay away from me
Baby, keep your distance, please
Words of love
In times like these
I’m gonna be with you
24 hours a day
A lot of people couldn’t stand that
But you can
You’ll be with me
24 hours a day
What a lucky man I am
Stay away from me
Wash your hands
But don’t touch your face
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
30 years together and we’re still having fun
Once we were two, now we are one
Let’s go out and get a burger
When you’re done you’re gone
Memories of the past
Be kind to one another
Tell her you love her everyday
If you’re angry about something
Let it go
The kids are frightened
Tell them not to be afraid
But don’t let them touch your face
Don’t let them touch your face