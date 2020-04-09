LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For singer-songwriter and native Angelino, Randy Newman, the concept of social distancing is a no-brainer.

“Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands religiously and often. Don’t touch your face.”

When asked by Pasadena-based KPCC-FM to share his thoughts on the subject, the iconic “I Love L.A.” and “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” composer did what he does best and took to the piano, writing and recording an original song, which he uploaded to YouTube. He calls the song, ‘Stay Away’.

Stay away from me

Baby, keep your distance, please

Words of love

In times like these

Newman ends the video with a message to everyone struggling with the stay at home orders. “It’s hard for Americans who don’t like to be told what to do at all, but in this case, let’s do it.”

Here are the lyrics, in case you’d like to sing along:

Stay Away

by Randy Newman

Venus in sweatpants

That’s who you are

And when this mess is over

I’ll buy you a car

We’ll drive that car

So fast and so far

All your stupid friends

Will be left behind

Stay away from me

Baby, keep your distance, please

Words of love

In times like these

I’m gonna be with you

24 hours a day

A lot of people couldn’t stand that

But you can

You’ll be with me

24 hours a day

What a lucky man I am

Stay away from me

Wash your hands

But don’t touch your face

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

30 years together and we’re still having fun

Once we were two, now we are one

Let’s go out and get a burger

When you’re done you’re gone

Memories of the past

Be kind to one another

Tell her you love her everyday

If you’re angry about something

Let it go

The kids are frightened

Tell them not to be afraid

But don’t let them touch your face

Don’t let them touch your face