LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department Commander Cody Palka has returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

“I just remember being exhausted,” said Palka. “When I was originally infected we were in the very preliminary stages. There was some early discussion regarding washing your hands. We had just started the language regarding safe distance. We weren’t even into the mask language at the time.”

Palka, a 34-year veteran of the department, said his symptoms were mild at first.

“Shortness of breath, exhaustion, slight fever, cough,” he said.

The Commander quickly got tested and went into isolation with his wife Catherine.

“My adult college children stayed with family and friends and my wife cared for me. As a result, she was also presumed positive based on some symptoms she had.”

Palka said his wife’s symptoms were milder. She had a cough, some fatigue, and a sore throat.

Palka’s fever briefly got worse, his exhaustion did too, but that stuck around longer and so did his shortness of breath.

Palka said he got his results nine days after his initial test.

“The most anxious point was the delay in testing,” Palka said. “Created anxiety as far as who I may have infected and I did not know.”

He said he was most worried about his elderly mother-in-law, but she never contracted the virus. About a week later, Palk’s bill of health was clear.

“I think I’m in relatively good health. I subscribe to a plant-based nutrition that I’ve had for many years. I cycle and do many of the department’s requirements or suggestions regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle and I feel all of this contributed to me coming out of this in a healthy way,” he said.

Palka said he didn’t know where he got the virus but the department is still looking into it. So far, about 40 LAPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commander said he is in touch with about a dozen of them and they are all doing fine.