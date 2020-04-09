



— Los Angeles County supervisors proposed an emergency rent assistance program offering up to $1,000 a month for three months to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic

County supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis proposed the program Thursday, a day after city councilman David Ryu launched a renters outreach program meant to help educate renters and landlords on their new rights during the coronavirus crisis.

“As we fight the spread of this virus and do everything we can to save lives, this crisis has devastated families who were already living on the

brink of poverty,” Hahn said.

“The eviction moratorium we have in place has provided some relief, but many families are going to struggle to pay back the rent they owe after this crisis is over.”

Last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city’s eviction moratorium was indefinite and renters would have 12 months to pay back rent once the COVID-19 emergency declaration is lifted.

Rent assistance through the proposed program would not require renters to pay back missed rents and could prevent families from falling into even worse economic hardship, the supervisors said.

The number of renters the program could help depends on funding available and could be increased with additional funding through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

The supervisors hope to acquire funding through philanthropies or private sources.

“Housing stability is crucial for residents both during and after the COVID-19 crisis,” Solis said. “We know the county’s eviction moratorium

helps protect renters against homelessness now, but it won’t help them once past-due rent needs to be paid back.”

The emergency rent-assistance program proposal will be voted on during Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

