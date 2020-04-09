



– A new free home delivery service launched Wednesday in Los Angeles County for seniors and those with disabilities who can’t go out to get groceries or other items due to the stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The free service, organized by the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, will run a full 7 days a week, 24 hours per day.

To schedule a delivery, people need to call 1-888-863-7411 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items must be prepaid and ready for pickup.

Items that qualify for the service include groceries, household items and other “vital necessities,” the department said.

People can use this a maximum of either four times per month, or at a distance of 40 miles per month, whichever comes first.

Earlier this week, L.A. County health officials warned the elderly to stay home whenever possible as the fight against coronavirus enters a critical stage, with a staggering rise in the number of cases expected over the coming weeks.

“If you’re elderly, or you have an underlying health condition, you stay home, except to go to medical appointments,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. “When you’re out and about, even for essential services, you’re putting yourself at risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill.”

Ferrer also asked area stores to provide seniors with free delivery services for groceries and medications.

“We want to encourage grocery stores and pharmacies to offer free delivery services wherever possible to those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19,” she said.

Through Wednesday, L.A. County had recorded 7,530 coronavirus cases and 198 deaths.