



— The city of Beverly Hills Thursday issued an order requiring all people, including essential workers, to wear face coverings whenever they leave their homes — including for walks through the neighborhood.

The order, an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, will take effect Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m. and requires cloth coverings such as a scarf or bandana. Medical-grade masks are only encouraged for health and emergency workers.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

The city said that drivers traveling alone or with members of their households did not need to wear face coverings unless they needed to lower their windows for any purpose such as to interact with first responders, food service workers or others who were not members of their households.

The city also announced that it would temporarily close all city parks beginning Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. The parks will remain closed through Monday, April 13 at 6 a.m. and mirrors orders issued by the city and county of Los Angeles.

“In anticipation of a busy weekend in our parks, this is an essential step in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” Friedman said. “Our parks are the treasures of our City, but the overall health of our community must come first.”

The order applies to all parks including Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Cañon Gardens, La Cienega, Roxbury, Will Rogers and the Community Dog Park. Fields, sports courts and other recreational facilities will be closed, however restrooms in parks will remain open during normal hours.