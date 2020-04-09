RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The coronavirus outbreak has emptied out California landmarks, streets and restaurants. But one empty place that was a welcome sight to see was the animal shelters in Riverside County.
Workers in face masks showed off the empty kennels with a flourish and a cheer in a video posted on the Riverside County Animal Services’ Facebook page.
“This is incredible: we cleared the adoptable animals!” the post said.
The county had shut down its shelters to the public on April 2, but put a call out to the public for help place its animals, either in permanent homes or in foster homes. The placements were in a way that resembled Uber or Instacart.
“We’ll still do our official adoption process and proper vetting,” said Julie Bank, director of the Department of Animal Services. “But with strong social distancing still practiced.”
Adoption fees were also made free of charge at this time.
But even with the kennels empty, Bank said they were still working to make resources available to prospective families and caring for the county’s stray animals.