LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter storm lingering over Southern California caused some flooding throughout the region and brought several inches of snow to local mountains.

A winter storm warning for the San Gabriel Mountains was extended to Friday morning.

At lower elevations, heavy downpours caused flooding on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City. Rain fell heavily at times from Simi Valley, to West Hollywood to Hermosa Beach.

Long Beach Airport, saw 8.2 inches of rain, breaking the April 7 record of 0.78 of an inch of rain that was set in 1958.

In Ojai, the Rose Valley Falls could be seen from Highway 33 after 5.5 inches of rain fell on the area.

The storm has made a particularly big impact on the San Gabriel Mountains, which could get up to 9 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities, however, are reminding people who might want to take advantage of the snowfall that snow play is prohibited in Big Bear Valley under the governor’s order to shelter in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Travel in the mountains “could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service. All local ski resorts are closed, along with public lots and on-street parking in Big Bear Lake.

More on-and-off showers are expected throughout the region Wednesday, with a better chance of rain for Thursday.

