LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter storm lingering over Southern California caused some flooding throughout the region and brought several inches of snow to local mountains.
A winter storm warning for the San Gabriel Mountains was extended to Friday morning.
At lower elevations, heavy downpours caused flooding on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City. Rain fell heavily at times from Simi Valley, to West Hollywood to Hermosa Beach.
Long Beach Airport, saw 8.2 inches of rain, breaking the April 7 record of 0.78 of an inch of rain that was set in 1958.
In Ojai, the Rose Valley Falls could be seen from Highway 33 after 5.5 inches of rain fell on the area.
Rose Valley Falls after a 5.5" rain overnight
Hwy 33 North of Ojai pic.twitter.com/9vN17RnwHc
— Caltrans Ojai (@BKojai) April 7, 2020
The storm has made a particularly big impact on the San Gabriel Mountains, which could get up to 9 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities, however, are reminding people who might want to take advantage of the snowfall that snow play is prohibited in Big Bear Valley under the governor’s order to shelter in place during the coronavirus outbreak.
Significant snow is expected in SoCal mountains this week, however SNOWPLAY IS PROHIBITED IN BIG BEAR VALLEY. Ski resorts, snow play areas, public lots and on-street parking in the City of Big Bear Lake are closed. Follow Gov. Newsom's order to shelter in place. #SaferAtHome pic.twitter.com/xY4sjNEuo2
— Big Bear Sheriff (@BigBearSheriff) April 7, 2020
Travel in the mountains “could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service. All local ski resorts are closed, along with public lots and on-street parking in Big Bear Lake.
More on-and-off showers are expected throughout the region Wednesday, with a better chance of rain for Thursday.