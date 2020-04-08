FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A man tried to enter a Fountain Valley medical center Wednesday afternoon with what appeared to be multiple weapons.
The suspect attempted to enter the emergency department at MemorialCoast Orange Coast Medical Center with a flare gun and a replica handgun.
BREAKING: Fountain Valley police say they have a man in custody at Orange Coast Medical Center w more than one weapon @CBSLA #cbsla #gunman #hospital #fountainvalley pic.twitter.com/RWDqHHLn9A
— michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) April 8, 2020
A source said the staff was forced to subdue the suspect while some staff and patients hid in closets.
According to police, the man shot one round of the flare gun prior to entering the building.
The man was taken into custody by Fountain Valley police and the weapons were seized.