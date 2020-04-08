REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman celebrating her 91st birthday from her Redondo Beach nursing home didn’t have to forego a visit from her friend thanks to some heavy machinery.
For the past 25 years, Margie Jones has marked her birthday with a visit from her friend Lucy Cavazos. But with her nursing home closed to visitors during the coronavirus outbreak, Cavazos was forced to get creative with her annual birthday visit.
So Cavazos hired a scissor lift to bring her and her daughter up to a second-floor window, where they waved to Jones, who was inside.
“I’m not there to hug her and see her cut her cake, but it is what it is due to the circumstances,” Cavazos said.
Cavazos and her daughter could not wear party dresses since they had to wear harnesses while they were in the scissor lift. But, they did get to decorate the lift with white and pink balloons and a “Happy Birthday” banner.
Other families are now using the lift to visit their loved ones at the home.