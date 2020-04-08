BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – A man was apprehended Tuesday in a Baldwin Park police sting for trying to sell hundreds N95 masks at markup prices.
Baldwin Park police report that they received a tip about a man selling N95 masks through a classified website for $300 a box, with each box containing 20 masks.
Undercover officers arranged a meeting with the suspect, 30-year-old Johnwill Baldonado, where they purchased a box of masks from him. Officers learned he had a total of 21 boxes and 421 masks available for sale.
Baldonado was arrested and booked on a charge of price gouging during a state of emergency.
According to police, it is against the law during an emergency to charge 10 percent more of what an item cost prior to the emergency.
Hospitals and clinics nationwide are facing a major shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state had signed contracts to obtain 200 million masks per month for its healthcare workers.