Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several major grocery and retail chains will close their doors this Easter Sunday to give their employees a breather amid a coronavirus pandemic which has seen unprecedented panic buying.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several major grocery and retail chains will close their doors this Easter Sunday to give their employees a breather amid a coronavirus pandemic which has seen unprecedented panic buying.
Home improvement giant Lowe’s was the latest to announce it will be closing on Sunday, April 12, so its 300,000 employees can get some time with their families.
Lowe’s emphasized that its workers would not lose pay or hours due to the closure.
Last week, Trader Joe’s announced it would be closing its stores as well Sunday to give workers “a much needed day of rest.”
RELATED: Ralphs, Food4Less To Limit Number Of Shoppers, Test One-Way Aisles
Other major chains that will be closed include Target, Costco, Sprouts Farmers Market and Sam’s Club. However, the owner of Sam’s Club, Walmart, will be open.
For burger lovers, all of In-N-Out’s locations will also be closed this Sunday.