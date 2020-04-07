LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department both reported additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their ranks Tuesday.
LAPD now has 47 cases, while LAFD has 15. One LAPD employee has recovered and returned to work. Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one is hospitalized.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports 24 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and 394 employees are being quarantined, officials said.
MORE: Coronavirus: Los Angeles Sees 23 Percent Drop In Crime, LAPD Chief Michel Moore Says
Additionally, the sheriff’s department established a website that tracks COVID-19 data within the department, including employees and inmates who have tested positive.
L.A. County Fire has 12 confirmed cases of the virus.
“The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues on a daily basis to monitor our most important commodity, our employees,” Chief Daryl L. Osby said. “We have put into place a number of processes and stood up systems to help assess, monitor, test and treat our first responders that have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19, so that they can recover and return to work.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)