



— As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Southern California, many residents have searched for ways to help their neighbors, healthcare workers, and other vulnerable residents while staying safe.

Here are some ways how you can help during the crisis:

Red Cross: To support social distancing, Red Cross has required appointments for blood donations. They are working to open new donation sites after thousands of drives were canceled. Those looking to donate blood are asked to search 14 days out or beyond.

Meals On Wheels: Vulnerable seniors are at the greatest risk amid COVID-19. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund help local communities across the country meet the increased demand for nutritious meals. Donated funds help replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, and enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors.

United Way: Donations help people most in need access food, shelter, vital information and more through United Way’s global network. 95 percent of donations provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.