LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Southern California, many residents have searched for ways to help their neighbors, healthcare workers, and other vulnerable residents while staying safe.
Here are some ways how you can help during the crisis:
Red Cross: To support social distancing, Red Cross has required appointments for blood donations. They are working to open new donation sites after thousands of drives were canceled. Those looking to donate blood are asked to search 14 days out or beyond.
Meals On Wheels: Vulnerable seniors are at the greatest risk amid COVID-19. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund help local communities across the country meet the increased demand for nutritious meals. Donated funds help replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, and enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors.
United Way: Donations help people most in need access food, shelter, vital information and more through United Way’s global network. 95 percent of donations provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.
MedSupplyDrive: Donating medical supplies and protective gear to hospitals in your area.
COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund: Donations support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.
Other ways to help:
Distribute food: The American Red Cross is conducting distribution of emergency supplies at fixed points of distribution in support of school closures by the LA County Unified School District. Volunteers are needed across LA County to assist with the distribution of meals to children affected by school closures.
Donate Hand-Sewn Face Masks: While cloth masks cannot be used in the care of Covid-19 patients they are helpful in other areas of patient care. Find directions on how to sew masks here.
Support Restaurants and Staff: The United States Bartenders Guild is offering emergency grants for bartenders, their spouses, or their children through the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. The National Restaurant Association Educational has also established the Restaurant Employee Fund to help restaurant industry employees.