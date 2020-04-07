



For the first time ever, HBO’s Hard Knocks series will feature two teams as they go through training camp getting ready for the upcoming NFL season. Those reportedly are the two that reside right here in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the series is set to follow both the Rams and the Chargers through the training camp process.

Schefter said the league is not planning any announcements at this time as it prepares for its first ever virtual draft later this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest caveat to this report however, is whether or not there will actually be training camps. As Schefter points out, the league has already had to make its draft virtual and has also closed team facilities until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though training camps aren’t set to open until late July, early-August, there is still some question as to whether they will be able to proceed as normal due to the pandemic.

If they are, this would mark the first time in the show’s history that two teams have been featured in the same season. And, as Schefter points out, it makes sense as the Rams and Chargers are set to move into the same home stadium together this year, SoFi Stadium.

For the Rams, it would be the organization’s second appearance on the show after having done it in 2016. The Chargers have never made an appearance.