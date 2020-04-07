Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were shot to death in Palmdale Monday night.
The shooting occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in the 38700 block of 10th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Deputies arrived on scene to find the two men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.
One died on scene, while the other was rushed to a hospital, where he also died, officials said. Their names were not released.
No suspects have been identified and there was no word on a motive. It’s unclear if the killings were gang-related.
There were several people in the area at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.
Anyone with information on the case should call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.