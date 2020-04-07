Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County reported Tuesday that a deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first known case in the county involving an employee of the sheriff’s department.
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County reported Tuesday that a deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first known case in the county involving an employee of the sheriff’s department.
The deputy, who is assigned to the Detention Services Division, began experiencing symptoms during his days off and immediately quarantined himself at home pending the outcome of the test.
The deputy was said to be feeling better and was anxious to return to work.
RELATED: Newsom: COVID-19 Curve ‘Bending But Stretching’ In California
The county said it was in the process of evaluating individuals who had contact with the deputy prior to experiencing symptoms.
The news comes as the county reported 17 new cases, bringing the total to 243. Of those cases, 148 were active, 89 have recovered and six have died.
As of Tuesday, the county had tested 4,289 people for the virus.