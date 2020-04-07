



— Orange County officials reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one more death Tuesday, bringing the county’s totals to 931 cases and 15 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased by one from 130 on Monday to 129 on Tuesday, though the number of patients in intensive care rising from 72 to 75, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.

Of the county’s 931 cases, eight involve children 17 or younger, 82 are between the ages of 18-24, 146 are between the ages of 25-34, 140 are between the ages of 35-44, 376 are between the ages of 45-64 and 179 are 65 or older.

Men make up slightly more than half of the county’s cases.

As of Tuesday, Orange County has tested 11,307 people for COVID-19 and has enough test kits for 818 more people.

On Monday, Sheriff Don Barnes said four more inmates in OC jails have tested positive for the illness, bringing the total to nine men and one woman in custody with coronavirus.

Barnes said 19 inmates are showing symptoms of the virus and another 159 are in quarantine after having had contact with someone who tested positive.

Sheriff’s officials have implemented a full quarantine in both the men’s and women’s jails.

Last week, Barnes reported that two Orange County deputies tested positive for COVID-19 and that they were recovering at home. One works at the Theo Lacy jail in Orange and the other at the main jail in Santa Ana.

