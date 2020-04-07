LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CalVet says a staff member and a second resident of the Veterans Home of California in West Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19.
CalVet Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani says they are working to identify everyone who may have come in contact with the infected resident, including staff.
Dr. Imbasciani said some residents who have come in contact with those positive for COVID-19 have already been moved into isolation wings in the homes and are being closely monitored.
CalVet operates eight veterans homes throughout the state. A resident in its Redding home has also tested positive for coronavirus. Its first coronavirus case was announced Saturday, also at the West Los Angeles facility.
Since March 15, CalVet has restricted visits to its homes, except for hospice patients, officials said.
Nursing homes from Burbank to Riverside have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Twenty-six of the 144 people who have died of coronavirus in L.A. County as of Monday were residents in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities.
