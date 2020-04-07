



— This weekend should have been the start of the two-weekend Coachella Music and Arts Festival, but instead, the event’s organizers will take fans on a trip down memory lane with a trip down memory lane.

Coachella will drop a documentary about the history of the beloved music festival Friday at noon, the exact time the doors were scheduled to open.

“Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert” gives fans a rare look at the event’s colorful, indie beginnings, and includes some never-before-seen footage, interviews and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music. The documentary will stream on YouTube, which released a trailer on Monday.

Coachella was originally scheduled to start April 10, but was pushed to October, along with the Stagecoach country music festival, because of the coronavirus outbreak. Coachella will now take place the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, while Stagecoach will happen Oct. 23-25.