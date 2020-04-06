LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Maintaining proper hygiene is one of the key ways to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but that becomes a difficult task for people without reliable access to restrooms and showers.
Nine YMCA centers opened today across Los Angeles to provide just that for people in the area who are experiencing homelessness.
The Los Angeles Board of Public Works approved the use of the YMCA facilities on Friday.
“This partnership with the YMCA will help ensure that people in Los Angeles without homes can still access the basic hygiene facilities necessary to stay healthy,” said Kevin James of the Board of Public Works.
Through the partnership, the YMCA centers will offer 23 mobile hygiene units.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that the centers will also produce jobs.
The hygiene facilities will open at the following locations:
- Anderson Munger Family YMCA, 4301 W. Third St.
- Collins & Katz YMCA, 1466 S. Westgate Ave.
- Hollywood YMCA, 1553 N. Schrader Blvd.
- Stuart M. Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, 401 S. Hope St.
- Mid Valley Family YMCA, 6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys
- North Valley YMCA, 11336 Corbin Ave., Northridge
- Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center, 9900 S. Vermont Ave.
- Westchester Family YMCA, 8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
- West Valley Family YMCA, 18810 Vanowen St., Reseda.
More YMCA facilities may be made available later this week, according to Department of Sanitation and Environment officials.