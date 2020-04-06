LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A late-season storm hit Southern California overnight, bringing rain and snow that’s more typical of February than of April.
Rain is expected to be heaviest on Monday and Tuesday and could bring totals that Southern California might normally see for the entire month of April, according to meteorologist Amber Lee.
A winter storm warning was issued for the region’s mountains, with snow levels to drop to about 5,500 feet in the Ventura County mountains. That level will drop to 4,000 to 4,500 feet by Tuesday morning. Coupled with gusty winds up to 45 to 55 mph, the combination could make for potentially hazardous wintry conditions.
In the mountains of the Inland Empire, the winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday morning. The storm could be bring a record 18 to 24 inches of snow, making the Monday evening commute especially difficult.