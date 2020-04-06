Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drenching rain from a powerful storm which struck the region overnight Sunday created mudslides and debris flows which shut down some major roadways in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drenching rain from a powerful storm which struck the region overnight Sunday created mudslides and debris flows which shut down some major roadways in Los Angeles County.
At around 4 a.m., the rain caused a mudslide on the northbound 170 Freeway at Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood.
Mud and rocks blocked at least one lane, along with a portion of the offramp . Caltrans crews were working to clear the freeway.
Meanwhile, in Malibu, a rockslide which lead to a crash shut down Kanan Dume Road in both directions, about three miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. The details of the crash were not confirmed.
The storm was expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the valleys and 3 inches to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, in Riverside County, the storm prompted officials to issue an evacuation warning for neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area.