LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and retired Chargers safety Eric Weddle were selected to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team Monday.
The 28-year-old Donald was one of only eight players who were unanimous selections, which included the likes of quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson and defensive end J.J. Watt.
Donald, a two-time defensive player of the year, has been selected to five straight All-Pro first teams dating back to 2015.
The 35-year-old Weddle spent the final season of his career with the Rams before retiring this past February. However, for the first nine years of his career he was a mainstay on the Chargers defense prior to their move to L.A.
“Great group of men right here! Humbled by this,” Weddle tweeted Monday.
The all-decade team was picked by the NFL Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.
On the offensive side, some other notable names who made the list were quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who was picked over Drew Brees — wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson, and running backs Marshawn Lynch and Frank Gore.
On the defensive side were three current and former Seattle Seahawks who made up the notorious Legion of Boom: Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner.