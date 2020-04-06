LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus has brought Hollywood to a standstill, but that doesn’t mean Angelenos who are self-isolating can’t still celebrate some of the great movies the industry has to offer, especially those with a Los Angeles tilt.
One Reddit user Sunday put together a list of “50 LA movies to watch while you self-quarantine.”
They include such classics like:
Chinatown
La La Land
LA Confidential
The Big Sleep
Clueless
Double Indemnity
Mulholland Drive
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Straight Outta Compton
Boogie Nights
Boyz n the Hood
Swingers
Speed
Pretty Woman
To see the full list, click here.
With TV and movie productions halted and theater chains across the U.S. and the world closed, studios have been forced to either delay new releases or put them directly on streaming platforms as they try and contend with an unprecedented shutdown which has left tens of thousands of entertainment industry workers without jobs.
Streaming giant Netflix last month said it will donate $100 million in relief to workers in the entertainment industry.