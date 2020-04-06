MENIFEE (CBSLA) — At least one person was found dead Monday in Menifee, but few details have been released.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent to the scene in the 3100 block of Sherman Road, near McCall Boulevard, shortly before 4 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance call.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that a homicide had taken place, but details about the cause of death and number of deceased were not immediately disclosed.
According to the sheriff’s department, a suspect was not outstanding and there was no continued threat to public safety.
The department’s Central Homicide Unit was on the scene Monday night to investigate, but did not disclose any additional information.
