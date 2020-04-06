



– The Los Angeles Zoo has increased its health and safety protocols in the wake of news that a tiger in a New York City Zoo contracted COVID-19

On Sunday, the Bronx Zoo confirmed that a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger named Nadia had tested positive for the coronavirus, while five other lions and tigers were also showing symptoms, which included a dry cough and decreased appetite, according to CBS News.

All are expected to recover.

Bronx Zoo officials believes the cats were infected by an employee who was caring for them while asymptomatic.

The L.A. Zoo Monday announced that, in response to the diagnosis out of New York, it has implemented immediate safety requirements for all its own staff.

“Upon hearing this news, the L.A. Zoo immediately set protocols in place for every cat species in our care, initiating the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves and social distancing with these animals,” the zoo said in a news release.

The zoo emphasized that none of its animals are showing COVID-19 symptoms and so will not be tested at this time.

The zoo said it was already requiring its staff to use PPE with primate, binturong (bearcats), and mustelid (otters, ferrets and wolverines) species.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, “it appears” that the coronavirus “can spread from people to animals in some situations.”

The CDC adds that there is “no evidence” at this time that pets can spread COVID-19 to people.