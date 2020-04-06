COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Hollywood, Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News


HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Pictures and video of the Hollywood sign being changed to say “Stay Home” feels appropriate as all of California is under orders to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus — but unfortunately, it is just movie magic.

Images purporting to be of the Hollywood sign are circulating on Twitter and Instagram, showing the iconic “Hollywood” changed to say “Stay Home.” A reply to one tweet said it was fake and included a picture of the sign taken the same day.

However, a post on Instagram credits the videos to user @tomashvfx, who took a picture with the doctored sign, and said he hoped someone would indeed change it, as it was a few years ago to read “Hollyweed.”

A woman wearing gloves poses below the Hollywood Sign in Hollywood on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. – The US president on March 22 said he had ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with capacity of 4,000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Hiking areas around and leading up to the Hollywood sign were shut down last month to keep people from congregating on trails and streets when the weather gets warm. However, the sign can still be seen at a distance from most of Hollywood, the surrounding neighborhoods and the 101 Freeway.

Comments

Leave a Reply