HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Pictures and video of the Hollywood sign being changed to say “Stay Home” feels appropriate as all of California is under orders to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus — but unfortunately, it is just movie magic.
Images purporting to be of the Hollywood sign are circulating on Twitter and Instagram, showing the iconic “Hollywood” changed to say “Stay Home.” A reply to one tweet said it was fake and included a picture of the sign taken the same day.
However, a post on Instagram credits the videos to user @tomashvfx, who took a picture with the doctored sign, and said he hoped someone would indeed change it, as it was a few years ago to read “Hollyweed.”
Wow! Great view! Isn't? I hope someone will change it, like my concept of reality. Hollyweed was fun , but when is bad situation, we should use everything to make same positive and believable in our hearts to the future 💜🌍
Hiking areas around and leading up to the Hollywood sign were shut down last month to keep people from congregating on trails and streets when the weather gets warm. However, the sign can still be seen at a distance from most of Hollywood, the surrounding neighborhoods and the 101 Freeway.