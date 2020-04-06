LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An evacuation warning was issued for neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area ahead of a slow-moving winter storm.
The evacuation warning was issued for homes in Indian Canyon, which burned during the 2018 Holy Fire. Lake Elsinore has since experienced major mudflows during subsequent rain storms.
Alert RivCo: Evacuation Warning issued for residents of Indian Canyon (Holy Fire burn scar Glen Eden and Grace A zones) due to potential for heavy rain tonight. Call 211 for shelter info. pic.twitter.com/JAV4XiLAUA
— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) April 5, 2020
Mud and debris flows did not materialize during recent rain storms, but officials do not want residents to be complacent this week. Rain is expected to fall Monday and through much of the end of the week.
The idea of evacuating is complicated by current social distancing guidelines and a standing state order for residents to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities say residents should call 211 for shelter information.