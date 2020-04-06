LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Peloton will pause all live workout classes until the end of April after an employee in its New York studio tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The fitness company made the announcement in a blog post on Monday.
Peloton live streams a variety of classes and has been one of the ways for people stuck at home during the pandemic to stay active.
Classes had temporarily stopped at the location where the employee got sick and were scheduled to resume Tuesday.
After facing criticism about continuing to operate out of the studio and potentially risking the health of their employees, Peloton announced it will not live-stream any more fitness programs through the end of the month.
Customers pay a monthly fee for a subscription to the live classes.
They’ll still have access to pre-recorded classes.
Peloton also Bike and Tread members facing unexpected financial difficulty due to the pandemic can apply to have two months of membership fees waived.