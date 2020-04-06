SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A second employee at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar tested positive for coronavirus and 22 asymptomatic youths have been quarantined, the county Probation Department announced Monday.
According to the county, the employee most recently worked at the facility on Sunday and was currently quarantined at home.
The Probation Department said it will be sanitizing the entire housing unit to reduce any chance of additional exposure to youth and staff.
Last week, county officials confirmed that an employee at the facility had tested positive, and 21 youths who had possibly been exposed to the worker were quarantined.
The Probation Department also temporarily suspended visitation at its juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities in mid-March and closed all offices to the public.
Late last month, the Los Angeles Superior Court’s Sylmar courthouse was closed for three days because a deputy public defender tested positive for the virus.
All affected judges and staff at the facility were told the self-quarantine for 14 days.
