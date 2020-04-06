LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified school district has provided more than five million meals to children and families since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last month, a third of which have gone to adults, officials said Monday.
LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner said grab-and-go food centers that have been set up around the district are continuing to provide meals even as all schools remain empty indefinitely.
Beutner said more than a million of the five million meals have been provided to adults “no questions asked”.
The district is also providing food to people in temporary homeless shelters across the city.
Beutner said LAUSD will donate more than 100,000 masks to 10 local hospitals as well as “provide childcare for children of hospital staff in these extraordinary circumstances.”
Those efforts continue as Beutner says the district transitions its 500,000 students and 75,000 educators to online learning for the foreseeable future.
“We’re still in the early days of this, seeing amazing, creativity, collaboration and commitment from teachers to help their students learn in this new approach,” he said.
LAUSD teamed up with CBS2/KCAL9 and iHeartRadio last week to raise nearly $1.7 million, which will be going “straight to the relief efforts”, according to Beutner.