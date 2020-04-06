Comments
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) – Four people who became trapped on an island in Santa Paula Creek amid rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall were lifted to safety early Monday morning by a helicopter.
Sometime before 6:30 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to an island in Santa Paula Creek, near the confluence of the Santa Ana River.
With firefighters staged on both sides of the creek with throw bags in case any of the victims fell into the water, a firefighting chopper hoisted four people from the island to safety.
One person was taken to a hospital with a minor injury for an earlier incident unrelated to the rescue, the fire department said
It’s unclear how the people got trapped on the island initially.
The powerful storm was expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the valleys and 3 inches to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.