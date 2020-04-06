Comments
VENTURA COUNTY (CBSLA) — Ventura County health officials continue to urge residents to stay at home as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
VENTURA COUNTY (CBSLA) — Ventura County health officials continue to urge residents to stay at home as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
There have been five new cases as of Monday and a total of 226 cases overall.
The chart below provides a breakdown of cases by city.
64 people have been identified as recovered from the virus and 45 had been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 15 people admitted to the intensive care unit.
The county reports 156 active cases under home quarantine.
Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Ventura County.