LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials have confirmed 15 new deaths and 663 new cases of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County.

Of those who died, 11 had underlying health conditions and 10 people were over the age of 65.

To date, there have been 5,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths. Officials say a significant number of people infected are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others.

“Each death represents a person, not just a number, and I am so sorry for every family member and loved one lost to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have some very difficult days ahead and now is the time for all of us to redouble our physical distancing efforts and look after our neighbors, friends, and families who may be at the highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19.”