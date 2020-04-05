Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Walmart says it will be limiting the number of people in its stores at once in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and abide by social distancing guidelines.
The store says it will be using a single, clearly designated entrance and exits at each of its stores to help maintain social distancing.
Additionally, the company says it will also limit the number of people in a store at once to allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at any given time.
That’s roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
Store associates have also been cleaning high traffic, high touch areas regularly, such as checkouts and shopping carts daily.