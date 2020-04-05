Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A store clerk in Riverside remained in critical condition on Sunday after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a robbery last Friday.
Riverside police say officers responded to La Mexicana Market in the 3100 block of Madison Street after customers found the employee non-responsive. Police said he had sustained a significant head injury.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he remained.
Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103.
No further information was immediately available.