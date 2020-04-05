



— About 30 patients and some staff members at a Riverside nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The outbreak happened at the Extended Care Hospital of Riverside, according to local health authorities.

Health officials are working to determine the source of the cases and see if others at the 90-plus bed facility may have also been infected.

Meanwhile, the facility is closed to new patients, staff is no longer allowed to work at other facilities and sick patients are being isolated from those who are well.

The Department of Public Health is restricting visitors from seeing residents at the nursing home in order to prevent spreading the virus.

“For us, it’s the biggest cluster we’ve had so far in a facility like this,” said Jose Arballo of Riverside Public Health.

The outbreak comes as Riverside health officials are taking new measures by issuing an order that all residents must wear a face-covering in public.

Cases are continuing to rise in Riverside County, according to officials, outpacing predictions.

Everyone is urged to do their part and practicing physical distancing and proper hygiene until the pandemic is over.

