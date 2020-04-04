



— A resident at the Veterans Home of California – West Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Saturday, the California Department of Veterans Affairs announced in a press release Saturday that the resident was transported earlier in the week to the West L.A. VA Medical Center for care.

“My thoughts are with our resident and his family as we pray for a full recovery,” said CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani MD. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, staff, and the wider communities associated with our homes. For many weeks CalVet has taken aggressive steps to protect against the virus and we will continue to work closely with county, state, and federal health officials to mitigate the spread.”

CalVet is coordinating with the L.A. County Department of Health, as well as state and federal agencies, to prevent the spread of the virus among more residents. The department is working to identify anyone in the West L.A. home who may have come in contact with the infected individual, according to the press release.

“We are doing everything possible to continue to protect our other veterans and their spouses, along with our staff members who care for them at the home,” said Imbasciani.

On March 31, CalVet announce that two staff members at its Redding home had tested positive for COVID-19. One of the employees had not been at the home since March 14 and the other was last at the home on March 26. No other staff members or residents in any of CalVet’s eight homes across the state have tested positive for COVID-19.