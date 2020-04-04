LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach is considering using the Queen Mary as part of its coronavirus response, officials said.

The city of Long Beach said in a statement Saturday that the use of the iconic hotel and ocean liner docked in Long Beach is under consideration.

“The City is coordinating plans regarding care facilities and more to ensure that we remain prepared to serve the needs of our community,” officials said.

Plans for the facility are expected to be announced in the future.

Queen Mary would presumably be used for non-infected patients to help make space in hospitals for people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Urban Commons, the real estate firm that runs Queen Mary, the hotel has 347 rooms and 80,000 square feet of meeting space.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said on social media on Saturday that the city has 198 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths.

We now have 198 confirmed positive cases. Approximately 50 have recovered. And we have had three deaths. Let’s keep staying home and saving lives. — Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) April 4, 2020

Garcia also posted a picture of the Long Beach Convention Center, which is being converted into a 100-bed hospital.

Garcia also listed other new facilities, including a clinic at Long Beach City College, where a free drive-thru rapid assessment clinic is set to open next week, according to officials.

This wouldn’t be the first time Queen Mary is called into service. During World War II, according to the website, the ship was transformed into a troop ship capable of carrying as many as 15,000 troops.