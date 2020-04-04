



— Orange County reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death Saturday.

The county’s totals are 786 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

On Thursday, officials announced that the Ayres Hotel in Laguna Woods would begin housing older homeless people who test positive for coronavirus or show symptoms. Residents of Laguna Woods Village, one of the state’s largest retirement communities, are fighting back against the decision, which they say puts them in immediate danger of contracting the virus.

Costa Mesa’s Fairview Development Center will be used as an overflow center to treat non-coronavirus patients as part of an effort to address the spike in cases expected in the coming weeks.

Ventura County has also reported 14 new cases, bringing the case total to 203. There are no new deaths. As of April 4, the county has seen six coronavirus-related deaths.

The new Ventura County cases come as Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin has changed his stance on face coverings, supporting those who choose to wear non-medical-grade face coverings when leaving home for essential travel to doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

“In light of building evidence, I support those who wish to wear a mask in public,” Levin said in a statement. “I don’t think everyone must do so, but I look upon those who do as making a responsible decision. I never thought I’d say that.”

“I’m not ready to wear a mask yet but I will respect those who do,” he continued. “It’s going to be hard for me to not start wearing one. Covering your face doesn’t change the orders everyone must abide by to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but it’s an extra layer of protection that I think is reasonable to add.”

Orange County officials announced in a press release Thursday that they will also encourage face coverings for all residents outside the home, per CDC guidelines.