CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Residents of the Larkin Park neighborhood of Claremont are hosting a singalong tribute to the late Bill Withers Saturday morning.
The singalong is hosted by the Claremont Mutual Aid Project and is an effort to bring joy during a time of heightened anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A couple weeks ago when I saw stories about folks leaning out their windows and singing in Italy,” said Christine Gatson-Michalak, co-founder of the Claremont Mutual Aid Project. “I wondered what song we might sing if we did that here and Lean On Me came to mind immediately.”
Withers passed away Friday from heart complications. Michalak said that the singalong is an opportunity to honor Withers and also bring the community together.
“When I heard of Mr. Wither’s passing this morning my mind went back to those articles, and I knew that this was the perfect moment for a community singalong.”
The singalong will be virtual, streaming from live from a Facebook event page at 11 a.m. PT.
According to its Facebook page, the Claremont Mutual Aid Project is a group of residents in the Larkin Park neighborhood that pools resources to help address homelessness in the area. During the COVID-19 crisis, the group has focused on “making sure the most vulnerable in our community are housed, fed, and safe.”