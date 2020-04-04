



— Coronavirus cases increased by 711 in Los Angeles County on Saturday, marking the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

Twenty-eight deaths were also reported.

The county now has a total of 5,277 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 117 deaths.

“Our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director. “These are tough times, but we are a caring LA

County, and we will get through this together.”

Many deaths have been people with underlying conditions and over 65 years old, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, but health officials continue to urge people of all ages and without underlying conditions to still take precautions to stay safe because the virus can strike anyone.

The department of health has warned residents to be prepared for more increases in cases in the coming weeks due to more testing. The county expects to soon have the capacity to test 10,000 people a day up from the approximately 7,000 people being tested per day currently.

“I think that it’s very accurate that at some point next week we will start reporting that big an

increase in the number of cases, because thankfully we’re able to actually test more people and make sure that people who are tested have the opportunity, if they are positive, to isolate themselves and not infect others and identify their close contacts, who will quarantine themselves and also not potentially

infect others,” Ferrer said.

The health department said there may be people who have coronavirus but are asymptomatic who are capable of spreading the virus to others.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says due to this, the public should be taking preventative measures at all times, including frequent hand washing, physical distancing, and wearing non-medical face coverings.

For the latest number of cases in Los Angeles County, click here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)